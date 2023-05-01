Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Hawkins by 199.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $854.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.87 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

