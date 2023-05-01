Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 20,610 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $381.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

