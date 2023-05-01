Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $6.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

