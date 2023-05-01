Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

