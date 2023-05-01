Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys Shares of 107,870 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Separately, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,355,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

