Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 19,489 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

