Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3947 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
Shares of HNLGY opened at $9.07 on Monday. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
