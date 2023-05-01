Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3947 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Shares of HNLGY opened at $9.07 on Monday. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

