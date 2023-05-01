Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.78. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.12.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

