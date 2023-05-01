GS Investments Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $120.34. 56,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,012. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.