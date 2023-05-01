GS Investments Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 839,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 363,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

