GS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.4% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.