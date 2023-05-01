GS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,165. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

