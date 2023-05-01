Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 14,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

