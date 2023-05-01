Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 14,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
