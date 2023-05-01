Grin Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $837,995.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,173.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00308355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00541889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00412808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

