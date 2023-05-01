Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 275,700 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $149,163. Insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

