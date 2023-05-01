Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 311,579 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

