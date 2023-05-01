Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

