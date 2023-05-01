Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,274 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 496,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 392,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,430,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

