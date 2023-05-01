Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.