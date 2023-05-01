Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

