Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
