Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Grand Canyon Education has set its Q1 guidance at $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.90-6.47 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $118.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

