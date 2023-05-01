Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Graco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

