Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,429,645.20 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,429,645.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.

On Monday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70.

On Friday, March 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,810 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,794.10.

On Thursday, February 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 175,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,701. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

