GogolCoin Price Reaches $0.0660 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $47,049.96 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GogolCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

