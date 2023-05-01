goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 4.3 %

EHMEF stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781. goeasy has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.