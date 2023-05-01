Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLBS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
