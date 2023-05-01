Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

