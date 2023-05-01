Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.68

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 483026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

