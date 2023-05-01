Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 248,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 274,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.34.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $655.94 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,452,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
