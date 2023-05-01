Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $8.64-8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,134. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

