Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.74. 1,168,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

