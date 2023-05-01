Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. 644,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.