Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Handelsbanken cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

GNGBY opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.22%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

