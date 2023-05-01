Gerald W. Haddock Sells 2,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.76. 59,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

