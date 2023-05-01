GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. 123,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 111.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in GeoPark by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

