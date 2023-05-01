Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

