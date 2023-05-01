General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.68. 25,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.94.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

