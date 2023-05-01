Gas (GAS) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00010591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $178.05 million and $4.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

