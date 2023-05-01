Garrison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 179,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.