Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.84. 210,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,841. The firm has a market cap of $262.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.34 and a 200 day moving average of $567.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

