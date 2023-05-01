Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.63. 49,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

