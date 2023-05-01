Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. 198,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

