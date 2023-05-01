GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GAN opened at $1.66 on Monday. GAN has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,737,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GAN by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of GAN by 21.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

