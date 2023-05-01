Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 233,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

