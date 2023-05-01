G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

GMINF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.77. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

