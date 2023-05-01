FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $36.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

