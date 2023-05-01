Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FMS. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

