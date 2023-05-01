Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.57

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 317132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$234.92 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

