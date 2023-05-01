Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 1,740,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,955. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

