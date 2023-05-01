Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 3,388 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 795,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,559. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

