Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 27,467 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Jackson Financial comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JXN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.48 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

